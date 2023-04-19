New York launches work zone speed camera pilot program

"They're not going to be permanently in one work zone, but there's always going to be a warning that this technology is in effect," Susan Surdej says.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new statewide effort to crack down on work zone speeding kicked off this week, and for the first time radar and cameras are being used at construction sites along state roads to track drivers and fine them.

The new effort is called the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement (AWZSE) program, and it was signed into law back in 2021. This year it's part of Gov. Kathy Hochul's kickoff to construction season and National Work Zone Safety Awareness Week.

The goal of AWZSE is to reduce the number of work zone accidents or intrusions where a vehicle enters a closed-off area.

According to the state, there were 378 intrusions on state roads or the Thruway in 2021, and more than 50 of them resulted in either a highway worker or the driver being injured.

"Unfortunately we are seeing a trend upwards," said Susan Surdej, a spokesperson for the State Department of Transportation, or DOT.

The program will start as a pilot with 30 camera and radar systems deployed at construction zones this week. Three are already in action in Western New York. For now, one is located along the NY-400 in Elma, and two more are at Thruway work zones near Pembroke and Ripley.

"They're not going to be permanently in one work zone, but there's always going to be a warning that this technology is in effect," Surdej said.

Orange and white signs with a camera on them will be posted before the construction zone, along with the posted speed limit. If a driver is going faster than they're supposed to, the system, which is mounted to the top of a car, takes a photo of the associated license plate.

"Violators will be notified by mail. There is a grace period, we want people to get used to it," Surdej said.

For the next month, the state will be mailing out warnings to whoever the vehicle is registered under instead of handing out fines, but after the "grace period," the first fine is $50, and the second is $75. If three or more violations are recorded within an 18-month period, the fine is $100.

The fines collected will cover the costs associated with administering the program, according to a press release from the Governor's Office, which goes on to say: "If all expenditures related to the program are covered, any excess revenue will be used for work zone safety initiatives."

Violations can be disputed by drivers for stated regions. Points will not be assessed against your driver’s license, nor will information be sent to insurance companies.

"You know we're definitely not trying to make it a gotcha campaign," Surdej said, adding, "You're being warned before you enter a work zone, so again, the purpose is not to generate revenue it's to keep lives safe."

Depending on the results of this year's pilot, possibly fewer work zone intrusions, injuries, and fatalities, Surdej said the program will probably be re-evaluated at the end of this construction season.