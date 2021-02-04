New York State launches website for cannabis management

The website is intended to provide resources for people looking for more information on recreational marijuana.

NEW YORK — New York State launched a new website Friday for the New York State Office of Cannabis Management.

The website is intended to provide resources for people looking for medical cannabis practitioners, caregivers, and medical cannabis IDs as well as businesses seeking licensure to participate in adult-use, medical, and cannabinoid hemp industries.

"Legalizing cannabis was the first step in this historic endeavor to right the wrongs of the past," said Governor Cuomo. "The Office of Cannabis Management's website provides critical preliminary information pending the creation of the Cannabis Control Board about the future of this industry as well as resources for individuals and businesses seeking information on the future of cannabis in New York State. The website outlines the comprehensive reforms this legislation enacts, and I know will be a valued resource for many as we move forward."

The website will also educate the public on the Office of Cannabis Management's regulatory structure which, with the Cannabis Control Board, will oversee the licensure, cultivation, production, distribution, sale, and taxation of medical, adult-use cannabinoid hemp within New York State.