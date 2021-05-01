New York State Department of Labor answering your top unemployment questions

New York State Department of Labor answers your top questions about unemployment benefits.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — You've been asking us a lot of questions about unemployment benefits mostly about when you'll be getting them if you're still waiting.

Some people have to turn in additional documents before they can get their benefits. They want to know long they'll have to wait for their first check.

A New York State Department of Labor spokesperson told 2 On Your Side in-part that it depends upon how quickly a claimant provides the documentation and if additional information is required to determine eligibility. She says these safeguards help prevent fraud and are required by law.

So, bottom line — it depends.

Another popular question is — if someone's unemployment runs out, will they continue getting the extra $300 from the federal government after that?

The NYSDOL says as long as you get any form of unemployment benefits, including extended PUA or PEUC, you will get the extra $300.

You have to be getting unemployment to get the extra money.

Finally, if someone can't work because they are quarantining after being exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, can they receive unemployment benefits?

We are told New York State has a specific "Paid Leave for COVID-19" program that guarantees workers job protection and financial compensation if they, or their child, has a mandatory or precautionary quarantine or isolation order.

In some cases, the NYSDOL says people may be eligible for PUA if they are unable to reach their place of employment due to quarantine or if they were advised by a medical provider to self-quarantine.