NYS DMV reminding motorcyclists to renew registrations by April 30

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles issued a reminder Wednesday for motorcycle owners in New York State to renew their registrations before they expire at the end of the month.

The DMV says motorcycles are registered for one year, with all registrations set to expire on April 30. Those looking to renew their registration, or register their motorcycle for the first time, can do so online here.

However, a registration cannot be renewed if it was suspended or revoked, or is expired for more than a year. If a registration expired more than one year ago, the motorcyclist will have to reregister it at a DMV office or by mail.

In addition, a registration can't be renewed if the motorcycle has not been inspected in 12 months. Those looking to have their motorcycle inspected can search for an "Official NYS Motorcycle Inspection Station" online here.