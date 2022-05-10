DEC unveils paint recycling program in New York State

The program is called the Postconsumer Paint Collection Program, and will be operated by PaintCare.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If have completed any home improvement projects in the past, you probably have some leftover paint cans sitting around in your basement or garage.

Some municipalities will not accept paint cans in the trash, so what can you do?

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced a new program that will make it easier for households and businesses to safely dispose of leftover paint.

The program is called the Postconsumer Paint Collection Program, and will be operated by PaintCare.

"Paint products can harm the environment if not managed properly," NYS DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a release. "New York State's Paint Stewardship Program will simplify the process for those looking to dispose of paint by providing a collection network of paint retailers, local government facilities, and reuse stores at more than 300 drop-off sites across the state."

People will be able to drop off leftover latex and oil-based paints, to sites throughout the state. For a complete list of products accepted through the program can be found on PaintCare's website.

The program is funded through a consumer PaintCare Free on the sale of new paint in New York, which allows for continuous collection year-round.

Sites can drop off up to five gallons of paint per customer, per visit, Some sites may be able to accept more. The leftover paint should be in their original containers with intact labels to identify the product. You should contact the collection site before going to ensure they are open and can accept the amount of paint you want to drop off.