NYS Courts to implement new COVID-19 testing requirements

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Chief Judge Janet DiFiore and Chief Administrative Lawrence K. Marks announced on Wednesday that the Unified Court System will implement a new health policy in light of an increase of COVID-19 cases.
The policy will require court system unvaccinated judges and non-judicial employees will need to undergo regular COVID-19 testing. It will go into effect over the coming weeks.
This program is meant to encourage court employees to get vaccinated, especially as infections increase.
More details will be announced in the coming days.