NYS Courts to implement new COVID-19 testing requirements

In response to COVID-19 positivity rates the Unified Court System will be require unvaccinated employees to be tested.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Chief Judge Janet DiFiore and Chief Administrative Lawrence K. Marks announced on Wednesday that the Unified Court System will implement a new health policy in light of an increase of COVID-19 cases.

The policy will require court system unvaccinated judges and non-judicial employees will need to undergo regular COVID-19 testing. It will go into effect over the coming weeks.

This program is meant to encourage court employees to get vaccinated, especially as infections increase.