NYS Assembly Majority Leader releases statement on AG's report on Gov. Cuomo

“Upon reading the Attorney General’s extensive investigative report, its findings are alarming and disturbing. I commend women for having the strength and courage to come forward after what they have endured.”

Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes continued, “I think that the Governor’s ability to govern has been severely limited and irreparably damaged. We must let the legal process play out and as Majority Leader, I have the utmost confidence in the abilities and capacities of my Assembly colleagues now handling the impeachment inquiry. We will add the Attorney General’s report to the Assembly Judiciary Committee’s findings, and review everything in order to craft the most comprehensive impeachment findings. The Assembly stands ready and able to perform their constitutional duties.”