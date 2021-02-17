NYS announces reopening dates for amusement parks, summer camps

The governor also announced summer camps can also plan on reopening. The governor says under the current trajectory, they should be able to reopen in June. Cuomo says testing criteria will need to be in place prior to opening.

"In New York, we base our decisions on the science and data and adjust as the virus adjusts," Governor Cuomo said. "With continued decreases in the infection and hospitalization rates, we have been able to take steps toward beginning our post-COVID recovery and we are excited to now be in a place where we can bring back our recreational industries with safety protocols in place. As we've said time and time again, our success will be dictated by our actions and as long as we stay united and keep carrying this momentum forward in a positive direction, we will be able to see more and more sectors of our economy reopen."