NYS announces reopening dates for amusement parks, summer camps

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday morning that amusement parks and summer camps have been given the green light to reopen.
According to the governor, starting March 26, indoor family entertainment centers will be allowed to reopen with restrictions in place. However, rides that cannot be properly disinfected between uses, and cannot properly enforce social distancing, can't reopen.
In addition, outdoor amusement parks will be allowed to reopen starting April 9 at 33 percent capacity. Again, COVID-19 restrictions must be in place.
The governor also announced summer camps can also plan on reopening. The governor says under the current trajectory, they should be able to reopen in June. Cuomo says testing criteria will need to be in place prior to opening.
"In New York, we base our decisions on the science and data and adjust as the virus adjusts," Governor Cuomo said. "With continued decreases in the infection and hospitalization rates, we have been able to take steps toward beginning our post-COVID recovery and we are excited to now be in a place where we can bring back our recreational industries with safety protocols in place. As we've said time and time again, our success will be dictated by our actions and as long as we stay united and keep carrying this momentum forward in a positive direction, we will be able to see more and more sectors of our economy reopen."
Further details have not been announced at this time.