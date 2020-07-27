NYS Agriculture Department: some New Yorkers getting unsolicited, mislabeled seeds from China

The department says similar packages have been received in other states and the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investigating as well.

ALBANY, N.Y. — The state's Agriculture Department says it's hearing from some New Yorkers who say they've received unsolicited packages sent from China labled as containing jewelry, but actually containing plant seeds.

The department says similar packages have been received in other states and the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investigating as well.

They say people who receive the seeds should not handle or plant them. You're asked to put them in a safe place away from children and pets and email the USDA immediately for instructions on what to do. Please include your full name and telephone number and, if possible, a picture of the packaging.