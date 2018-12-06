ALBANY, N.Y. - -The New York State Authorities Budget Office put out a blistering report on the Erie County Water Authority on Tuesday, formally censuring all the people who served on the authority's board during 2016 and 2017.

In the report, the ABO said the Erie County Water Authority refused to hand over all the documents requested, approved spending without fully meeting their fiduciary duty, illegally conducted some business in private, lacked transparency, and didn't tell customers about fee increases in a timely manner.

The report recommended "any commissioner who served during 2016 and 2017 and remains on the Erie County Water Authority board be replaced by the County Legislature. We believe that the Authority would be best served by new leadership."

Erie County Minority Leader Joseph Lorigo and Legislator Thomas Loughran released the following statement to 2 on Your Side:

“The Authorities Budget Office Report released today of the Erie County Water Authority is damning in every facet. We need to hit the reset button. The report shows the authority and the Commissioners in charge during the review have failed residents. Many changes are needed at the Water Authority. We agree with the recommendations of the report and believe Commissioner Schad should resign immediately.”

