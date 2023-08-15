NYCLU release 20 years of New York State Police misconduct, use of force records

Thousands of records compiled in an interactive data base as New York Civil Liberties Union continues to wage court battles for the unsealing of more.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two years ago New York State lawmakers voted to change a section of the state's civil service law, to grant public access to police disciplinary records.

While court battles continue over how detailed those records can be, on Monday the New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU) released 20 years of data regarding misconduct and use of force investigations involving members of the New York State Police.

"I hope that the public has much more information about what's going on and how they are being policed... and are able to use this as a launching point to advocate for changes in their community in response to some of the concerning information," said NYCLU staff attorney Ify Chikezie.

Among the NYCLU's findings from the data, which includes more than 18,000 acts of alleged misconduct on the part of state police in the last 20 years, internal investigators determined most of them — close to 60% — were unfounded or unsubstantiated.

When it came to misconduct while engaged in use of force, the number jumped to 93% unfounded or unsubstantiated.

Only about one third of state police members investigated on charges of any sort received discipline such as a suspension or loss of vacation days, and only 2% were actually fired.

From the NYCLU's interactive data base (which can be downloaded from this website) one can learn, in basic terms, the allegation for which a member of the state police was investigated, how many times they've been investigated, in which years they were subject to investigation, and the outcome of the investigation.

However, the name of the employee is not always listed.

"They (New York State Police) have currently taken the position that they are fully redacting officer names that are associated with misconduct allegations where they did not end up disciplining the person," explained NYCLU supervising attorney Bobby Hodgson.

Nor has the NYCLU been able to gain access to detailed reports surrounding the investigations into individual members of the state police.

At least, not yet.

"We are still actually in the process of suing New York State for the underlying more detailed records that go into those accounts," Hodgson said.

The NYCLU also went to court to gain the release of records from several other police departments, including Buffalo's.

"Buffalo is an example of an agency where actually they agreed very early on to be turning over information," said Hodgson. "In that case we sued because the police union sought a court order to prevent Buffalo from releasing disciplinary records."

After having prevailed in court, according to Hodgson, those records are now being released and compiled.