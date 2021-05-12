NY to set workplace safety standards for airborne diseases

State regulators in New York will soon be able to fine employers who don't protect workers from airborne infectious disease.

A new state law tasks state labor and health officials with coming up with minimum workplace standards around things like personal protective equipment, social distancing and quarantine requirements.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the bill into law last week.