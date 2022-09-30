NY State gives Kaleida Health $25 million in funding

On Thursday, the state announced they would be giving Kaleida $25 million as part of the states vital access provider program.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State is providing a little relief to a local health care provider this week.

Kaleida Health has been struggling financially since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. The health care system has reported losses of $200 million.

On Thursday, the state announced they would be giving Kaleida $25 million as part of the state's Vital Access Provider Program.

Kaleida Health provide the following statement on the funding:

“Today’s news of the $25 million Vital Access Provider Program grant is very much welcomed and needed. It’s no secret that our organization, hospitals here in Western New York and across the entire State have been battered by COVID-19.

“Governor Hochul knows and understands our challenges. Her historic multi-year investment in the health care delivery system is proof that she is listening to our collective concerns. The Governor’s commitment to organizations like Kaleida Health will help stabilize hospital operations, improve access to care for the community and help us recruit and retain a strong workforce.

“On behalf of all of the patients that we serve across Western New York, we cannot thank her enough for her leadership and support.”

As part of the agreement for this assistance, Kaleida committed to hiring over 400 people over the next three years.