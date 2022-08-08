NY State Ag & Markets provides an update on Spotted Lantern Fly

Despite the discovery of invasive pests in Western New York officials aren't pushing the panic button..

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets provided an update on Monday regarding the invasive Spotted Lantern Fly.

It has been the subject of previous reporting by 2 On Your Side due to its potential impact on some key crops here in Western New York.

An invasive species from Asia, it was first found in Pennsylvania in 2014. It reached the New York City area in 2020, and populations of them have now been confirmed in the Binghamton and Syracuse areas.

The pest was also spotted in West Seneca this summer.

The natural spread of them is slow, however, experts say they are aided in their progression by "hitchhiking" in the wheel wells of cars and trailers.

While spotted lantern flies feed on the sap of over 70 species of plants, of particular concern are grapes, apples, and Hops which are big crops here in Western New York.

Regarding the discovery of a spotted lantern fly in Western New York, Christopher Logue of Ag & Markets said at this point there's no evidence of any mass invasion in the area.

"We did investigate that and we think that particular one was probably a hitchhiker from last year," said Logue during a conference call. "We were not able to detect a population in Western New York when we went out there and did some intensive survey. That's not to say it isn't there, but we were unable to detect it when we went out and looked into that report from a month or so ago."

But they also figure it's a matter of time before they may take hold here, that's why they are asking you if you see a Spotted Lantern Fly take a picture and report it to the Ag & Markets website, and then kill it.

While the pest can wreak havoc on plants, Logue noted that they are plant eaters who do not bite humans or animals, and because they are not known carriers of any disease they pose little risk to either.

They are also susceptible to the most common insecticides used by area gardeners and farmers and are also killed on contact with vinegar.

Logue also reminded those who travel into areas already populated by the Spotted lantern Fly to make sure they check in areas of their vehicles, boats, and trailers where the pests may be hiding before coming home.