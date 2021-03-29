x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Local News

NY social service agency sued for not allowing X gender mark

The lawsuit filed Monday says the state is discriminating against them based on their gender identity.
Credit: AP
In this photo provided by Jean Sonderand, Jules Donahue poses for a portrait on March 26, 2021, in Brooklyn, N.Y. Donahue is one of three plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed by the New York Civil Liberties Union and Legal Services of NYC against state and city agencies that run benefit programs. The lawsuit seeks the type of nonbinary gender option already allowed on New York birth certificates and promised for driver's licenses. "I was forced to choose between M or F, male or female, as a gender marker, which neither really align with how I express myself or feel inside," says Donahue. (Jean Sonderand via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. — Nonbinary New Yorkers who currently must declare themselves as male or female to receive Medicaid, food stamps and other public assistance are suing the state.

The lawsuit filed Monday says the state is discriminating against them based on their gender identity. 

The lawsuit filed against the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance seeks the addition of an X gender option, something already allowed on New York birth certificates. The nonbinary plaintiffs say the current state computer system requires them to either misidentify themselves under oath or forego benefits. 

There was no immediate comment from the Cuomo administration.

Related Articles