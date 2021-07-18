NY reviewing new CDC guidance on masks; local schools prep for new virtual learning option

Several local school districts are either moving to or exploring virtual learning options for students with underlying health issues.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — No decisions have been made on whether New York state plans to adopt new CDC guidance on mask wearing.

That guidance says fully vaccinated people should wear masks where COVID transmission rates are substantial or high and that everyone in schools should wear masks. No county in Western New York is in either of these categories.

Some school leaders hope to see certain protocols this fall.

In summer school, masks are optional.

Come the start of the new school year, school leaders we've from say that should stay the same.

"With all due respect to the variant and the uptick in cases, it's clear from our summer school programs that it has not been transmitted in or around schools, we've been in summer school since June 28 and have not had a staff or student case," said Mark Laurrie, superintendent of Niagara Falls Schools.

The superintendent of Niagara Falls Schools says 1,500 students are enrolled in summer school.

"Schools under the current set of guidelines seem to be quiet safe for students and staff," said Michael Cornell, superintendent of Hamburg Schools.

On Tuesday, the CDC issued new guidance for people who are fully vaccinated saying there should be universal indoor mask wearing for everyone in schools, regardless of whether they're vaccinated.

School leaders we talked to hope the state allows localities to make decisions on mask wearing.

"I would hope and have been advocating a long time for this to be a local decision about whether to make masks mandatory or strongly recommended or encouraged," Laurrie said.

The new school year is quickly approaching and schools -- which still don't have opening guidance for the fall -- are taking steps in offering virtual learning again.

Erie One BOCES is expanding its eAcademy to include not only middle and high school students but also elementary students.

BOCES issued this statement:

"Erie 1 BOCES eAcademy, which provides a shared virtual learning option to school districts in Erie County, is expanding to include elementary education as well as secondary education in the 2021-22 school year. While school districts are still awaiting guidance, we anticipate some districts will seek our help in meeting their needs. Currently, the program participation commitment period is still open, and thus we do not have any confirmed information to share. Please feel free to visit our website to learn more about the program. Once details are final, and the program is operational, we will have more to share and plan to reach out with a behind-the-scenes invitation. Thank you for your continued interest in Erie 1 BOCES."

Medical experts, state officials including Governor Andrew Cuomo and many local schools hope to see full in-person learning in the fall.

Earlier this month, the American Academy of Pediatrics urged schools to pursue in-person learning in the upcoming school year.

"Remote learning is not an option unless a student comes with a medical reason and that medical reason is vetted by the school district's team," Laurrie said.

As far as registering for eAcademy, through Erie One BOCES schools have set up deadlines for families to show that they're interested. Wednesday is the deadline for Lancaster schools, Depew is August 4 and Williamsville's is August 3.