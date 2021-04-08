x
NY report details CNN's Chris Cuomo's role advising brother

CNN has not commented on the report, but has said in the past that its anchorman had acted inappropriately in offering political advice.
Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
FILE - This May 15, 2019 file photo shows CNN news anchor Chris Cuomo at the WarnerMedia Upfront in New York. Cuomo has announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. The prime-time host is one of the most visible media figures to come down with the disease. He said he's experienced chills, fever and shortness of breath. He promised to continue doing his show while in quarantine in the basement of his home. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK — A report from New York's attorney general added some details to earlier stories that CNN's Chris Cuomo participated in strategy sessions for his older brother. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as he faced allegations of sexual harassment. 

The report issued by Letitia James on Tuesday says Chris Cuomo apparently offered advice last February on statement to be issued by the three-term Democratic governor.

CNN has not commented on the report, but has said in the past that its anchorman had acted inappropriately in offering political advice. Cuomo hosts a show at 9 p.m. 

Eastern in CNN's prime time lineup, but there was no mention of the report on Tuesday's show.

