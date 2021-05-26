NY raffling 50 college scholarships for teenagers who get vaccinated

This raffle is open to those who are between the ages of 12 and 17 who receive their first Pfizer dose over the next six weeks, or who received their shot already.

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — New York State is launching a new raffle to get more teenagers vaccinated for COVID-19.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement on Wednesday, saying that New York State will be holding a raffle for 50 scholarships to any public college or university. This includes full tuition, room, and board.

This raffle is open to those who are between the ages of 12 and 17 who receive their first Pfizer dose over the next six weeks, or who have already been vaccinated. The governor says ten four-year scholarships will be awarded by a random drawing every Wednesday.

Once students get the vaccine they can go to ny.gov/vaccinescholarship to input their information and be entered into the drawing. The governor notes that any students between 12 and 17 years old who receive the vaccine sooner will then be eligible for every weekly drawing, and have a greater chance to win.

"So it's a significant incentive for students," Cuomo said. "And by the way, it's an incentive for parents. For a parent, you're worried about paying college tuition, tell your 12- to 17-year-old to go out, get a shot. It protects the family, it protects the 12- to 17-year-old. And they are then eligible for a raffle."

Cuomo says the state has seen a 47 percent decline in the number of people coming in for COVID-19 vaccinations, saying this is an issue. The governor says the greatest need for vaccines is in the 12-17 age group.

Currently, New Yorkers between the ages of 12 and 17 are the lowest age group vaccinated. The governor says the state needs to get creative to get more people vaccinated, and the raffle is one of the ways they're trying to do just that.