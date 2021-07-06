NY opening new pop-up vaccination sites in areas with lower vaccination rates

Of the 11 planned sites, one will be here in Western New York.

NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that New York State will be opening up 11 new pop-up vaccination sites across the state to help serve areas with lower vaccination rates.

The pop-up sites will be opened in areas across New York where the vaccination rate is considered to be significantly lower than the statewide average. According to the governor's office, this information was obtained by zip code data.

Of the 11 planned sites, one will be here in Western New York. The Northwest Community Center, located at 155 Lawn Avenue in Buffalo, will host the vaccination site on Friday, June 11. According to the state, the vaccination site will be open for walk-in vaccinations on a first come first serve basis.

"Our progress on vaccinations has been instrumental in making it possible to reopen our economy and lift many of the restrictions, but the vaccination rate has slowed dramatically and we need to focus on the places that have low vaccination rates," Governor Cuomo said.

"Pop-up sites have been critical in helping us reach more New Yorkers with the vaccine, and with these 11 new sites we are redeploying our resources and working with local health departments across the state to target the areas that continue to lag on vaccinations. The vaccine is safe and effective -- and if we want to defeat this virus, we need to get more New Yorkers vaccinated as quickly as possible."