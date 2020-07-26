x
NY mail-in voting deluge fuels uncounted ballots, confusion

Election officials say it'll take until early August to finish counting a tidal wave of absentee ballots.
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York's quest to keep voters safe from COVID-19 by letting them vote by mail in the June primary has led to big delays in tabulating results, concerns about disenfranchisement — and questions about whether there will be an even bigger mess in the fall. 

Election officials say it'll take until early August to finish counting a tidal wave of absentee ballots that overwhelmed a system typically handling only around 5% of the vote. 

About 1.8 million New Yorkers requested mail-in ballots for June's primary. 

Candidates and good-government activists say a bigger problem is that thousands of votes cast in good faith are getting invalidated during the counting process.

