NY lawmakers pitch extending eviction moratorium to October

ALBANY, N.Y. — Two New York lawmakers are introducing a bill to extend the state's eviction moratorium until Oct. 31 in light of the state's failure to send out enough COVID-19 rental aid for an estimated 200,000 households in need.

The state's eviction moratorium is set to expire Aug. 31. Senator Alessandra Biaggi and Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou, both Democrats, are urging the Legislature to return to Albany to extend the moratorium.