NY launches 'Vax and Win' sweepstakes to encourage more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19

NEW YORK — In an effort to get more people vaccinated, New York State is launching a vaccine sweepstakes targeted towards football fans.

Anyone 12 years old or older who gets vaccinated from now until Oct. 25, can enter to win merchandise, football tickets and other prizes from the Buffalo Bills, the New York Giants, and the New York Jets. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul called this a "continued concentrated effort to get more people vaccinated."

Hochul says over 200 tickets are available. In addition, people will have the chance to win facetime calls with alumni players, special VIP in game experiences and signed gear from players.

According to the state, anyone looking to participate in the vaccine sweepstakes must receive their first COVID-19 vaccination at least one day before submitting their entry. Those interested in applying for the vaccine sweepstakes can do so by going to ny.gov/vaxandwin.

Drawings will happen weekly for five consecutive weeks.