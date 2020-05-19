BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Tuesday the New York Farm Bureau created a new system to connect farms who have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and people looking for temporary agricultural work.

The Bureau said it hopes the database will serve as a resource to farms and farmers in order to keep staff on hand throughout the pandemic, especially during a critical point in growing season. Anybody who is interested in working on a farm temporarily should click here to fill out a form to be added to the database.

Once potential employees are added to the database, it is up to individual farms to screen and hire the applicants.

