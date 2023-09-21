State DOT provides update on turn lanes at Genesee Street and Transit Road

The state DOT repaved the intersection this summer, but the cones have stayed since then, blocking one of two turn lanes on several sides.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — There's a road update concerning a busy stretch in the Town of Lancaster.

The New York State Department of Transportation said Thursday that the dual turn lanes at the intersection of Genesee Street and Transit Road will open once new traffic signals are installed.

For weeks now drivers have been dealing with closed lanes. The state DOT repaved the intersection this summer, but the cones have stayed since then, blocking one of two turn lanes on several sides.

That work is scheduled to begin this weekend.