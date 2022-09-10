NY DEC lifts drought watch for parts of WNY, Upstate NY

The change is due to recent rain that led to higher levels of ground and surface water.

ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation issued an update on drought conditions this weekend, and there's good news for Western New York.

The state's Drought Management Task Force said 34 counties returned from a drought watch to normal designations. Of those, six are in the Western New York region.

They are as follows: Albany, Broome, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Chenango, Columbia, Cortland, Delaware, Erie, Fulton, Genesee, Greene, Herkimer, Livingston, Madison, Monroe, Montgomery, Niagara, Onondaga, Oneida, Ontario, Orleans, Otsego, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Seneca, Sullivan, Tioga, Tompkins, Washington, Wyoming, and Yates.

The change is due to recent rainfall which boosted both ground and surface water levels.

Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, and Ulster counties remain in a drought watch due to ongoing precipitation deficits, unseasonably low stream flows, and groundwater declines.

A watch is the lowest of state drought advisories, followed by warning, emergency, and disaster. No mandatory restrictions are in place under a state drought watch.

To protect water resources, homeowners in drought watch regions are encouraged to voluntarily reduce outdoor water use and follow these tips from the DEC: