NY continues 'Vax and Scratch' program June 7 to June 11

Anyone 18 years old or older who gets vaccinated at one of the listed NYS mass vaccination sites will receive a free NYS lottery scratch-off ticket.

NEW YORK — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday morning that the state's "Vax and Scratch" program is being extended at 10 state mass vaccination sites next week.

With the Vax and Scratch program, anyone 18 years old or older who gets a COVID-19 vaccine at one of the listed New York State mass vaccination sites will receive a free NYS lottery scratch-off ticket. According to the state, the lottery ticket is worth $20 and has a grand prize of $5 million.

The 10 participating sites will be open from Monday, June 7 through Friday, June 11.

The participating state mass vaccination site in Western New York is located at the University at Buffalo South Campus. You can walk in to receive your vaccine or schedule an appointment by clicking here.