NY continues 'Vax and Scratch' program June 7 to June 11

NEW YORK — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday morning that the state's "Vax and Scratch" program is being extended at 10 state mass vaccination sites next week.
With the Vax and Scratch program, anyone 18 years old or older who gets a COVID-19 vaccine at one of the listed New York State mass vaccination sites will receive a free NYS lottery scratch-off ticket. According to the state, the lottery ticket is worth $20 and has a grand prize of $5 million.
The 10 participating sites will be open from Monday, June 7 through Friday, June 11.
The participating state mass vaccination site in Western New York is located at the University at Buffalo South Campus. You can walk in to receive your vaccine or schedule an appointment by clicking here.
"A robust vaccination program is a vital cornerstone of New York's efforts to rebuild our economy, and the state is implementing creative strategies to convince residents and families to get vaccinated for COVID-19," Governor Cuomo said. "This potential $5 million grand prize for getting vaccinated is the latest salvo in our campaign to convince New Yorkers to take the shot, and we're extending it to give even more people a chance at a winning ticket."