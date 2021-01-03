NY attorney general receives referral letter to investigate allegations against Gov. Cuomo

This announcement comes one day after the attorney general said she would appoint a special deputy who would conduct an independent investigation.

NEW YORK — New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Monday that her office has received a referral letter from the executive chamber to allow an investigation into the allegations of sexual harassment against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

According to the referral letter signed by Beth Garvey, special counsel to the governor, James may select an independent law firm to "conduct an inquiry into allegations of and circumstances surrounding sexual harassment claims made against the governor." The letter further states that all New York State employees are being told to fully cooperate with the investigation.

This announcement comes one day after the attorney general said she would appoint a special deputy who would conduct an independent investigation.

James released the following statement Monday:

“Today, the executive chamber transmitted a referral letter to our office, providing us the authority to move forward with an independent investigation into allegations of sexual harassment claims made against Governor Cuomo. This is not a responsibility we take lightly as allegations of sexual harassment should always be taken seriously. As the letter states, at the close of the review, the findings will be disclosed in a public report.”