NY Attorney General gets refunds in Eire County gift card case

An Erie County company had sold gift cards to people that expired after one year, NY law states they can't expire before five years.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The state Attorney General has secured a refund for New York residents who purchased gift cards from a Buffalo-based company.

Attorney General Letitia James announced Friday that refunds have been secured for anybody who purchased a gift card from Simply Certificates between December 25, 2016, and August 4, 2020. Many of these gift cards expired one year after purchase, but state law says gift cards can't expire until five years after purchase.

“At a time when so many are hurting financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic and recession, this will put money back in the pockets of New Yorkers,” said Attorney General James.“The greedy practices of Simply Certificates are simply unacceptable and illegal. Let this serve as a warning to any company that seeks to steal from New Yorkers: We will hold you accountable.”