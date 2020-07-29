NY Attorney General blocks local company from marketing fake PPE

IMPACT Medical & Surgical Solutions, based in Hamburg, had been taking orders for PPE that it couldn't fill.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — On Tuesday New York's Attorney General announced an agreement to stop one local company from selling PPE and other medical supplies after trying to sell products to governments and hospitals which they didn't have in stock.

Attorney General Letitia James announced that IMPACT Medical and Surgical Solutions, and its owner Frank Borgese, are barred from selling PPE and COVID related test-kits until January 2023. PPE and other medical supplies will only be allowed to be sold once the company and Borgese post a $100,000 bond.

IMPACT medical tried to sell N95 masks and other respirators, which they didn't have in stock, to governments and healthcare facilities.

"When IMPACT Medical sold non-existent PPE, they put people’s health and lives at risk,” said Attorney General James. “This reprehensible conduct is as illegal as it is immoral. Our actions today send a message to all purported dealers: New York will not allow this type of fraud or deception to stand, and we will fight it across the nation. I urge defrauded purchasers of PPE and other COVID-related supplies to contact my office immediately, and I urge all New Yorkers to continue to follow our tips on how to avoid potential scams before purchasing PPE.”