NY Attorney General announces launch of hotline for abortion legal service

The new hotline is part of Attorney General Letitia James' new Pro Bono Task Force on Reproductive Health.

NEW YORK — A new hotline has been announced to provide legal advice to anyone seeking an abortion in New York State.

On Tuesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James along with 24 national law firms and eight reproductive rights organizations announced the launch of the legal hotline. It will provide legal guidance and resources to patients and supporters as well as healthcare providers seeking information about legal rights to access and provide abortions.

The hotline can be reached at 212-899-5567.

“In the face of this devastating and destructive decision, we are doing everything in our power to ensure people have access to safe abortions,” James said. “New York has made clear that we will continue to be a safe haven for all, and that includes providing legal support to help navigate the complex, daunting, and hostile abortion laws. This network of the nation’s top law firms, advocacy groups, and attorneys in my office will work around the clock to offer this free support because every single person in this country should have the right to make their own decisions about their own bodies.”

The hotline is part of the new Pro Bono Task Force on Reproductive Health. It is free and available in the 12 most common languages spoken in the state.

The new hotline will be staffed by trained attorneys who will help people understand their legal rights. It is not intended to provide medical advice or help find abortion clinics.

“Our firm has continuously fought to protect a woman’s right to choose since Roe was decided in 1973,” said Ben Karp, chairman, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP. “In the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs overturning Roe, women seeking access to abortions have an urgent need for information about their legal rights. Today, we are leveraging our resources and our historic commitment to reproductive choice for all by partnering with the New York attorney general to establish a reproductive rights task force and hotline to respond to the flood of inquiries from New Yorkers and others out of state seeking access to safe and legal abortions in New York.”

The Attorney General's Office also provided the following resources:

To find an abortion provider:

To find information on obtaining the abortion pill: