Nursing home workers avoid picket, reach settlement over contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 1199SEIU says a group of local healthcare workers have reached a settlement on a new contract that will increase the workers' wages amidst a time when nursing home workers are on the frontlines of the pandemic.

Employees of the Buffalo Center, Ellicott Center and Corning Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing have voted to ratify their contact, after working without a contact since last April. The 1199SEIU says the workers impacted were ready to picket last week. Over 300 workers are estimated to be impacted.

“I am happy we didn’t have to picket, but I think this made us stronger and we will be ready to fight for more at our next go-round,” said Ishma Marshall, Certified Nursing Assistant at Ellicott Center in Buffalo.

The new contract will last until April 2022. Minimum rates will be increased, there will be a general pay increase of 2 percent, and a yearly uniform allowance will be introduced, among other changes.