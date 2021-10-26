Numerous investigations into spending at Hamburg Town Hall; NYS Comptroller's Office conducting review

There's been an ongoing police investigation into past spending at Hamburg Town Hall and now, state auditors and prosecutors are conducting their own review.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side is learning of at least three investigations into past spending at Hamburg Town Hall.

On Monday night, the town board called for a "forensic review" of the town’s finances and transactions by either the State Police or State Comptroller's Office.

It all started over the summer when town officials began to ask questions on spending and the use of town credit cards in the town's finance department.

"The information was turned over to the Town of Hamburg police and they did an investigation and they came to the conclusion that there may have been, may have been a misappropriation of public funds for a private benefit," said Hamburg Town Supervisor Jim Shaw.

Just last month, the town board fired its finance director, who the town supervisor says had been there for four years. 2 On Your Side asked why?

"Reasonable grounds to believe that a criminal activity occurred and she may have been the one to commit that criminal activity," Shaw said.

2 On Your Side asked, but, you're not sure exactly what the spending was on?

"Well, I got my own inclinations but I don't want to prejudge it," Shaw said.

Supervisor Shaw goes on to say that Hamburg Police have referred their investigation to State Police.

"The chief indicated to me that he felt the State Police department had resources superior resources," Shaw said and he also indicates State Police would provide greater independence.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the State Police would only say they have "adopted an investigation," but would not say whether they're looking into activity here.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says it's also investigating past town spending.

And, the New York State Comptroller's Office now says it has started to review town finances to determine whether an audit or any other action is needed.

Supervisor Shaw says an auditor from the state comptroller's office was here on Friday.

2 On Your Side asked, do you think that the town board or anyone of senior management here overlooked anything or could've done a better job in oversight?

"I think we can do a better job here in Hamburg of oversight," Shaw said.