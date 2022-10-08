NTSB releases factual report on crash that killed Steve Barnes, niece Elizabeth Barnes

The two were flying from New Hampshire to Buffalo on October 2, 2020.

CORFU, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side is learning more about a small plane crash that killed prominent attorney Steve Barnes and his niece, Elizabeth Barnes, two years ago.

It happened in the Village of Corfu.

The NTSB just released a preliminary report on Wednesday afternoon.

Since it's a factual report, the agency has not yet released what caused the plane to crash.

Steve Barnes was piloting the plane.

The report says the two were traveling at 190 knots at an altitude of 28,000 feet.

At 11:41 a.m. the air traffic control tower told Steve Barnes to start descending to 8,000 feet.

A minute later -- he told air traffic control that he somehow lost connection with them, but said everything was ok.

The plane continued to descend on track until 11:43.

Then it decreases to a little over 19,000 feet and 270 knots, before turning to a 35-degree angle and starting to take a spiral dive.

Radar lost contact with Steve Barnes at 11:44 and continued the air traffic control tower continued to call for him until 11:46.

Steve Barnes: "Buffalo approach. TPM965DM."

Air traffic control (ATC): "We've got 965DM Buffalo."

Steve Barnes: "965DM. I somehow lost comp with the center but I'm landing in Buffalo per our flight plan."

ATC: "Ok, TPM965DM for now, maintain flight level. We've been trying to get a hold of you. We're going to work it out with the center and get you lowered here shortly."

Steve Barnes: "Ok sir, and I'd like vectors to the ILS 23, please. 965DM."

ATC: "Ok TPM to DM, maintain 8,000. Expect ILS 23."

Steve Barnes: "8,000. Expect ILS 23."

ATC: "And everything ok up there?"

Steve Barnes: "Yes sir, I'm fine. Great. DM."

ATC: "Alright DM, roger."

Investigators with the NTSB interviewed four witnesses.

In the report, one of the witnesses said the plane passed over him very fast, the engine sound changed and then it crashed.

NTSB officials say they will release what caused the crash soon but didn't provide an exact date.