NT Police partners with churches to create a program to help families heal after gun violence

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — On Saturday, the North Tonawanda Police Department worked with local pastors and volunteers to disarm long guns that were slated for destruction.

According to the news release, the guns were cut into pieces using cutoff saws. The leftover steel and wood parts will be used for a project called 'RawTools.'

“The RawTools Project is an outreach ministry of our church where we forge disarmed guns into useful things like garden tools and pieces of art,” said Steve Johnson, Pastor of Anchor Church in Buffalo. “We also host events where people who have experienced loss and pain from gun violence can melt down pieces in our forge as a part of a healing process.” Johnson and two volunteers disarmed 80 long guns on Saturday.

The police department said the partnership between Anchor Church and The NTPD was formed through connections to a common partner, Lumber City Church in North Tonawanda.

The group is also starting a new church in Buffalo called The Garden Church which will host the RawTools project on their property in the Delaware North Neighborhood.

The Garden Church will also host a community garden on-site that will use some of the tools made by RawTools to grow fresh vegetables for food banks and neighbors in need.

“There is a story behind each of the firearms that we confiscate,” said Detective Captain Daryl Truty of The NT Police Department. Truty is responsible for clearing the guns for disarmament. He added; “It’s good to be part of seeing these stories have a better end. We’re glad to partner with these churches to help our community heal.”

The RawTools Project will host blacksmith events this summer.

The Imagine Community Garden at The Garden Church location in Buffalo is currently taking applications for community garden space for the Summer 2022 garden season.

