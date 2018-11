NORTH TONAWANDA, NY - Police in North Tonawanda are asking for the public's help locating a missing female.

N.T. police say Nataliah M. Lebron has been missing from North Tonawanda since November 4.

Nataliah M. LebronFrom North Tonawanda Police

She may be with a Matthew O'Keefe in the Niagara Falls area, according to police.

N.T. Police say Nataliah's age and clothing is unknown.

They're asking anyone with information to contact Detective Michelle Day at 716-692-4317.

