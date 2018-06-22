NORTH TONAWANDA, NY-North Tonawanda Police say calls started coming in early Friday morning reporting a bear sighting. The reports came on the heels of yet another black bear sighting in Amherst on Thursday night, according to Amherst Police.

Police say around 8:00 p.m., they received reports of bear in the northeastern area of the town near Millersport Highway and I-990. The bear was last seen in a wooded area off of Crosspoint Parkway.

The bear in North Tonawanda was first spotted on Dale Drive. Police say the approximately two-year-old male black bear traveled throughout the city as far as Oliver St. and 16th Ave., all the while under the watchful eye of officers.

Those officers formed a perimeter around him while at the same time tried to push him in a northerly direction toward a wooded area. At times, the bear wandered into backyards and police notified those homeowners to stay inside.

The bear was ultimately moved to the end of Daniel Drive and was last seen shortly after 9:30 a.m. entering the woods. Police stress the bear never displayed any aggressive behavior.

The Department of Environmental Conservation was called in to help make sure the bear did not enter back into any residential areas. Police said reports the bear was shot with a tranquilizer and relocated are not true.

News of another bear sighting comes after a black bear was spotted in the area of Ransom Oaks Drive.

Amherst Police are once again reminding people that if you see a bear, do not approach it, but instead call 9-1-1 and report the location.

