NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Four wheelchair ramps will be installed at the North Tonawanda History

Museum, making the facility handicap accessible.

The museum recently moved from Webster Street in downtown North Tonawanda to the former Caesar's Palace location on Oliver Street. Legislators Rich Andres and Randy Bradt initiated a resolution for the new facility to receive $4,000 to meet ADA standards.

Both Andres and Bradt have expressed their great excitement in the efforts of the community to keep the city's history alive.

“Moving a museum containing hundreds of years of history has been a daunting and rewarding experience," added Howard Roeske, Director of the North Tonawanda History Museum. "Without the help of our county legislators to secure this funding to make the museum handicap accessible, we would be set back significantly. Our desire is to get this museum open to the public in the next couple of weeks.”