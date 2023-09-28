North Tonawanda City Market to hold community celebration

The celebration is being held to thank the community for voting for them.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The North Tonawanda City Market is planning a big celebration to honor those who helped them win the title as the Best Farmer's Market in the US.

North Tonawanda City Market participated in the 15th annual America’s Farmers Market Celebration, which is a national competition that honors the role of farmer's markets in our communities.

For the top spot, the market will receive $5,000 to help promote and expand their reach. The celebration is being held to thank the community for voting for them.

"Words cannot express our sincere gratitude and appreciation to all the wonderful people of WNY for making us the # 1 Farmers Market in America,” said NT Market Manager Chris Delprince in a release.

The celebration will be held on Saturday, September 30 from 10am-1pm at the North Tonawanda City Market located at 310 Robinson Street.

More than 2,000 farmer's markets across the country participated in content.

JOIN US FOR CUSTOMER APPRECIATION DAY: Saturday September 30 Words cannot express our sincere gratitude and... Posted by North Tonawanda City Market on Sunday, September 24, 2023