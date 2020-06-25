Notice of claim filed against Buffalo Police by man who claims he was roughed up during arrest

Facebook video allegedly shows Quentin Suttles being repeatedly punched during a traffic stop earlier this year.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has started the process of suing the Buffalo Police claiming he was illegally roughed up by officers during a traffic stop earlier this year.

Lawyers for Quentin Suttles have filed a notice of claim, an initial step before a lawsuit is filed, over the May 10 incident at East Eagle and Madison Streets. The filing claims Suttles suffered permanent injuries as a result of the confrontation,including a fractured scapula and orbital bone.

The claim alleges Officers Ronald Ammerman and Michael Scheu used excessive force and beat Suttles when he was pulled over and arrested.

A Faceboook video of the incident allegedly shows the two wrestling with Suttles on the side of a car while trying to restrain him. One of the officers can be heard telling Suttles he was 'making it worse on himself'. After the video went viral, both Buffalo Police Internal Affairs and the Erie County District Attorney's office said they would investigate.

The 30-year-old Buffalo man was arrested and charged with five counts, including resisting arrest and destroying evidence. The NAACP has called for justice for Suttles.