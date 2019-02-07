BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Chairman and CEO of United Refining Company, which operates Kwik Fill gas stations and Red Apple food markets in Western New York says he will not invest another dime in Erie County, due to a dispute with the Town of Amherst in which he accuses the town of trying to “steal” his property.

United Refining owns a vacant lot at the corner of Kenmore Avenue and Niagara Falls Boulevard that once housed one of its gas stations, but which has stood vacant for nearly 20 years.

Over time, neighbors complained that the lot had become an eyesore and the town moved to seize it through eminent domain, in hopes of converting the lot into a public park.

The town offered $80,000 for the land, which according to Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa is well above its current appraised value.

“I ordered my people to do a study on the type of business we might put in there, but the town of Amherst supervisor refused to meet with us,” claimed United Refining Chairman and CEO John A. Catsimatidis in a telephone interview with 2 On Your Side.

“I have not refused to meet with him,” said Kulpa, claiming he has tried to reach Catsimatidis on his cell phone without success.

“In fact, I asked for a face to face meeting and they said I have to show him drawing of exactly what we want on the site.”



In a decision released last Friday, judges of the State Supreme Court Appellate Division rejected Catsimatidis’ bid to annul the determination of the town to take the parcel through eminent domain.

“I think that’s wrong,” said Catsimatidis. “So I have determined there will be zero investment by our company in the Erie County area and zero new jobs.”