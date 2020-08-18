Northwest Arena in Jamestown reopening August 31

Groups and individuals will be able to rent the main rink for low contact activities such as hockey clinics, drills and private figure skating.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The Northwest Arena in Jamestown announced Monday that it plans on reopening at the end of August.

Groups and individuals will be able to rent the main rink for low contact activities such as hockey clinics, drills and private figure skating. The Northwest Arena says skate and shoot times will be available by reservation shortly after it reopens.

Executive Director Keith Martin anticipates that backyard curling leagues will begin in October. Registration for the leagues will be announced in September.

At this time, the café and lounge will remain closed. The walking track, Weight Watchers meetings, public skating and ice bumper cars will also be on hold.

“We are looking forward to announcing further plans for reopening and expanding our offerings in the weeks and months to come," Martin said.