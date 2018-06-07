The Northtowns Auto Bureau will now be open six days a week.

Starting July 28, the auto bureau will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturdays.

The new hours were able to happen because the Erie County Legislature approved the hiring of 11 new civil service workers. 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing asked one lawmaker to justify the jobs in that department.

"I think that over the years we've entertained a lot of requests and to increase workers," Erie County Legislator Kevin Hardwick said. "Certainly we've added a lot of CPS workers because they were needed to protect our children. We've added workers in DPW to take care of our roads."

Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns said the jobs help generate money for the county. Kearns also said he hopes to get an auto bureau in the McKinley Mall to accommodate residents in the south towns.

© 2018 WGRZ