AMHERST, N.Y. — You may have noticed that there has not been much work going on at the Northtown Plaza.

The Town of Amherst confirms that developers will not start demolition until either late spring or early summer.

Work could not begin in the area until the DEC approved the developer's sewer system plan, which was approved Thursday.

The plan is to transform the largely vacant shopping plaza into a retail and entertainment destination.

