The Erie County Sheriff's Department partnered with Northtown Ram for a free car seat safety check on Saturday.

The seat check — located at the Tonawanda Sportsmen's Club on Killian Road in North Tonawanda — provides free seat inspections and installations to ensure car seats are not expired, broken, or installed improperly.

The Northtown Companies will supply $3,000 worth of car seats to replace damaged or expired seats. A free car seat replacement will be provided to a parent or guardian if the child is present.

The event goes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and free car seat replacements are available while supplies last.

RELATED: Erie County Sheriff's Office sponsoring free child seat check in Alden

RELATED: Sheriff's Office sponsors free child safety seat check in Boston

RELATED: Car Seat Safety Check Saturday in Lakewood