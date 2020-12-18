Northtown Automotive, City Mission team up for clothing drive

Northtown Automotive pledged to collect and purchase 2,500 pieces of clothing for the City Mission by December 23.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo City Mission is hosting a clothing drive drop-off event in partnership with Northtown Automotive.

Northtown is collecting clothing items at their nine dealerships and is encouraging the community to also donate new items, including gloves and sweatshirts.

Items collected will benefit the individuals served by the City Mission.