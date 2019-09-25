BUFFALO, N.Y. — A custodian at Buffalo's Northland Workforce Training Center was terminated after a handgun and drugs were allegedly discovered in his bookbag while he was at work.

Jeremy Capo, 24, of Buffalo is charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of marijuana.

Police say the discovery was made Monday morning.

