Northland Workforce Training Center giving Buffalo students on-the-job training in summer program

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One-hundred Buffalo students are going to spend the summer getting some job training that they couldn't get anywhere else.
The Northland Workforce Training Center officially launched its Summer Youth Academy Program on Monday in partnership with Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown's Summer Youth Program. The program gives students six weeks of paid, on-the-job training in high-tech fields such as advanced manufacturing and energy.
"We want to bring the kids in, give them a week learning about each of those programs, and then hopefully when they sit down to make the college choice, they think hey, Northland is the place for me," said Simmone Washington, vice president of Northland Workforce Training Center. "They've been in the building, they've had the chance to spend a few weeks here, meet the staff, get to know the coaches, and hopefully they'll think this is a great opportunity for them."
And the hope is that keeping these new workers in Western New York helps boost the local workforce in areas where there may be shortages.