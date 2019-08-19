GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — Hollywood came to Grand Island this weekend as the cast and crew of "A Quiet Place 2" took over the northbound South Grand Island Bridge on Sunday morning. The bridge was closed to all traffic from midnight until 10:22 a.m to accommodate the cast and crew.

The Thruway Authority announced the details of the latest filming location on August 19, telling drivers to expect severe delays in that area, and encouraging people to avoid the area if possible. Information on the closures and delays could be seen on Variable Message Signs (VMS) in the Grand Island area.

All traffic traveling northbound on the Niagara section of the Thruway (I-190) entering onto the island was diverted to a single lane of the southbound South bridge during that time. The exit 17 entrance ramp from River Road to the I-190 North was also closed.

New York State Police were conducting periodic traffic slowdowns and stoppages for southbound and northbound vehicles.

RELATED: 'A Quiet Place 2' to shoot scenes in North Tonawanda

RELATED: "A Quiet Place 2" begins filming in Akron

RELATED: 'A Quiet Place 2' begins filming in Olcott