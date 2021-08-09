North Tonawanda among WalletHub's top 100 U.S. small cities

The rankings take into account affordability, economics, education, safety, and overall quality of life for cities with a population between 25,000 and 100,000.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — North Tonawanda was just ranked in WalletHub's latest list of top small cities in the United States.

North Tonawanda received a total score of 62.36, good enough to score in the 73rd percentile.

The rankings take into account affordability, economics, education, safety, and overall quality of life for cities with a population between 25,000 and 100,000 people.

“This is yet another achievement our city can be proud of,” North Tonawanda Mayor Arthur Pappas said. “Out of the whole nation, North Tonawanda has been recognized for its high quality of life. Within the last 10 years, our city has seen unprecedented economic development."

Added Council President Robert Pecoraro: "As always, North Tonawanda is a truly unique place, with our historic downtown and unmatched waterfronts we continue to be a destination for all. I believe this is yet another testament to our pro-business, approach to government.

"This momentum that has been started nearly a decade ago continues stronger than ever, and we must continue this success."