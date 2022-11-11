North Tonawanda Veteran wins a free deck

Three local business owners asked for help in finding a vet deserving of a special surprise. Nearly 500 answered the call and now one of them was chosen.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Three local business owners asked for help in finding a veteran deserving of a special surprise. Nearly 500 of you answered the call and now one of them was chosen.

Life is always full of surprises.

"This is exciting," Pat Williams, the owner of Len Co said.

You never know who are you going to meet that will change your life forever.

"Hello sir, Happy Veteran's Day," Williams said. "So you were nominated by your daughter, you just won a free deck for your home."

"I thank my daughter. I had no idea. I had a clue she was up to something," Gerald Dill, the winner of the free deck said.

Dill is right, his daughter, Kathy Phinney was up to something.

"Basically, we were only supposed to give the name, phone number, email and stuff, but I included a picture of him in his scoot because I wanted to see who they are voting for. He gets around in the scooter. He can't walk," Phinney said.

But that doesn't stop him from giving back, to the VA hospital.

"And I told the guy that called me. I said, 'Google him.' You will see he is constantly donating and trying to collect things for other people, not himself and I thought this is the time for him to get something," Phinney said.

Dill's time has finally come.

"He wanted to build a porch, but has been putting it off because it's very expensive," Phinney said.

A cost that's being erased by three local business owners. One of those is Williams.

"He doesn't stop giving back. So, it's really exciting to give back to him," Williams said.

And now he'll get to enjoy life a little more.

"Sit there watching birds or talking to my neighbors. It gets me out there," Dill said.